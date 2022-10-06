AMPL!FY brings concerts back to the Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux

Saved by the 90s, a concert featuring Spin Doctors and Sister Hazel, is set for October 20, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with DJ Spin setting the tone with your favorite 90s hits. Bands begin at 7:00 p.m. Sponsored by AMO Title and AMO Trial Lawyers, this concert is the first concert to be held in the Harang Auditorium in over 20 years.

In the early to mid 90s, the Harang Auditorium hosted bands like Bob Dylan, the Black Crowes, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Johnny Cash even made an appearance in the 80s! AMPL!FY’s goal is to bring concerts back to the auditorium. “Our intention is to bring attendees not just from the Bayou area, but beyond,” reads a statement from AMPL!FY.

Grab your Saved by the 90s concert ticket and plan a mini getaway for the weekend or if you’re a local, just plan a weekend of fun! Stay at a local bed and breakfast and dine in the second best small town food scene in the United States. Snap a picture in front of the instagrammable mural downtown. Visit Nicholls State University on game day Saturday, and finish out the weekend at the Gumbo Festival in Chackbay, the Gumbo Capitol of Louisiana.

Concert ticket prices are $30-$35 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Sponsorship packages are also available that include floor seats. Email Info@amplifyevents.us for more information.