Amplify Events presents Downtown Sounds concert and block party!

Amplify Events is proud to present their second ever Downtown Sounds block party event on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in Thibodaux! Come out and enjoy food, drinks, and live music by bands Snapper and the Fishsticks and Flow Tribe. The event is also sponsored by ThiboGrow and AMO Trial Lawyers and Title Services.

“This is our second time putting on the event– we held one in August and had about a thousand people attend,” said Amplify Events Director and event coordinator Michelle Dugas. “It was a lot of fun and we are excited to do it again.” The event will Along with live music, there will be food and drink available to purchase. This year’s event is in support of the Bryant O’Neil Foundation, a nonprofit organization “taking action to promote suicide prevention awareness and dedicated to breaking the stigmas surrounding suicide.” Proceeds from Downtown Sounds ticket sales will go to benefit the Bryant O’Neil Foundation and their work.

Tickets may be purchased ahead of the event for $20 here. For more information, please visit the Downtown Sounds Facebook or email info@amplifyevents.us.