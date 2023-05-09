Amplify Events & Promotions presents Mighty Moms Brunch

Amplify Events & Promotions is proud to present their new Mighty Moms Brunch, coming Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro in Thibodaux. Come out and find your personal and professional network!

The upcoming Mighty Moms Brunch is for any local mother or caregiver who is feeling overwhelmed by a challenging child and is seeking support. As stated on Amplify’s Facebook, “If your child has emotional, physical, physiological, or health obstacles, this is the brunch for you! Moms of challenged children feel alone; feel like they don’t have the answers; they don’t have solutions; and mostly, feel like they don’t have someone who truly understands. Join us and find your ‘Mom resource network.'” The event will feature guest speakers and help provide resources to those in attendance. The list of speakers will be released in coming weeks. “This event is designed to help any parents with a challenging child,” said said Amplify Co-Founder Amy Hebert. “The Mighty Moms Brunch will help those whose children may have ADHD, Down Syndrome, autism, or anything else. Even if your child is not formally diagnosed, if you are feeling challenged by your child in any way, this brunch will help. We have had a great outpouring of interest and support, so we think it will be a great event.”

Tickets for the Mighty Moms Brunch are $35 and may be purchased here. For more information about the event, please email info@amplifyevents.us or gravoisdonna@hotmail.com, or visit the Amplify Events & Promotions Facebook.