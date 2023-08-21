Anela’s Yoga & Wellness Center in Houma to host first-ever indoor vendor market

Anela’s Yoga & Wellness Center in Houma will host its inaugural indoor vendor market on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Vendors from all around the area will be selling homemade sweets, treats, freshly squeezed lemonade, bath products, candles, wax melts, dog treats, produce, and so much more at our first market,” said Shyla Belote, Executive Director of Anela’s Yoga & Wellness Center. “We are so excited and grateful for all the support. We hope to keep this event going for years to come!”

Anela’s Yoga & Wellness Center will have their massage therapist on site, who will be providing free chair massages throughout the event. Anela’s will also be open during the market so patrons can shop for organic groceries, local art, handmade jewelry, and much more.

Anela’s is a locally owned and independently operated specialty grocery store, yoga/massage/esthetics center, and community spot built for growth. As stated on their website, “We’ve found balance and connection by offering every product and service we know of that benefits the mind, body, and soul. The shelves in our store are stocked with natural and organic products, vitamins and meat-free meal replacements, and select gifts. A professional massage therapist can help you relax and soothe any aches or pains you may have!”