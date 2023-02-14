Annual Bayou Home Show scheduled for March

The Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center is hosting the 13th annual Bayou Home Show on March 18 and 19 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. “This is a family friendly event that everyone can enjoy,” said Jerry D’eramo, one of the main organizers of the event. “We will have booths and vendors with something for everyone.” The Bayou Home Show is dedicated to home improvement, with designers and contractors showing roofing, siding, full kitchens, house insurance, appliances, and much more.

Alongside the home improvement vendors, Cannata’s is also sponsoring booths at the event that will be selling and showing excellent festival food. “We will have Coca Cola, Frito Lay, Sanderson Farms, Blue Bunny, and Blue Bell there,” said D’eramo. “Families can sample products, new flavors, and much more!” In addition to large-brand food vendors, the Bayou Home Show will also host mom-and-pop sellers who are “Certified Louisiana” by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.

“These smaller vendors are selling goods that originate in Louisiana,” said D’eramo. “People can sample spices, homemade gumbo, and jambalaya to name a few. The Bayou Home Show is not just for those who are looking for home improvement ideas– it is for everyone!”

Entrance fee for the Bayou Home Show is $6.00. However, if you shop at the Cannata’s in Morgan City or Houma and purchase more than $25.00 worth of groceries, you get two free tickets to the event! For more information, contact Jerry D’eramo at (866) 839-1643.





