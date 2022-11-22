Join the Houma community in welcoming the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Parade and lighting of the Christmas tree!

The annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Terrebonne High School. The parade will roll down Main Street, turn on to Barrow Street, and end at the corner of Barrow Street and School street.

This year’s parade features 35 floats!

The lighting of the Christmas tree and remarks by Parish President Gordon Dove will begin at 7:45 p.m. in the Courthouse Square.