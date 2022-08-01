Apel Lafourche Chapter Hosts Back to School Bash for Educators

The Lafourche-area Chapter of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana invites educators to unwind before the start of a new school year at its Back to School Bash, today, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balcony Restaurant.

The event is open to all educators and will feature a night of networking, socializing, complimentary appetizers, and a chance to win prizes. A+PEL provides additional information on the organization and professional development. Members of the chapter will have an opportunity to meet their current chapter officers.

The Balcony Bar is located at 13550 W. Main Street in Larose.

For more information, visit the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana on Facebook.