Apply today for Bayou Region Incubator’s Business PeerSpectives Roundtable Opportunity

Apply today for the Bayou Region Incubator’s Business PeerSpectives Roundtable Opportunity, a free program which provides once-a-month, purposeful, peer support for business men and women and entrepreneurs.

Bayou Region Incubator is an organization whose goal is to “catapult small businesses into the Bayou Region” by providing programming, networking opportunities, and more through membership.

The PeerSpectives Roundtable Opprotunity offers a “confidential environment for participants to discuss challenges and receive support.” These monthly discussions begin on August 19, 2023 with 10 sessions to follow. The following sessions are:

August – General Operations

September – Cybersecurity

October – Finances

November – Marketing

December – Technology

January – Leadership and Teams

February – Diversity and Equity

March – Startup Struggles

April – Data and Market Research

May – Graduation Ceremony

If you are interested in enrolling in this free program, please click here to fill out your application. Applications close on August 25, 2023. For more information, please visit the Bayou Region Incubator Facebook or website.