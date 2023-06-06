Artificial Intelligence/ChatGPT Communtiy Session to be offered this June at Fletcher Technical Community College

Fletcher Technical Community College will be holding a one-class community session to educate all interested parties about Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT. As said on the Fletcher Technical Community College Facebook, “We are hoping this session will answer many of the questions you may have. And for those of you who are unfamiliar with how this technology can help you, we hope that this session will be of great value to you.”

“This session is open to Fletcher faculty, staff, students, and basically anyone local who wants to come,” said session co-leader Dex Duet. “We are going to go over what AI and ChatGPT are, what their implications will be for the future, how it will affect people, and how it can help you day-to-day in academics or business.” The session will also go over different AI programs that are available for use, and guide participants in how best to utilize them.

This community session will be led by Fletcher faculty Tim Allen and Dex Duet and will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the main campus in Schriever. Entrance fee is $25 for community members and free for all Fletcher faculty, staff, and students. Participants may register for the upcoming session here. For more information, please email dex.duet@fletcher.edu or visit the Fletcher Technical Community College Facebook page.