Artist registration deadline for the Fall Arts Walk is approaching– register today!

Organizers with Thibodaux Main Street wish to remind local artists that registration is currently open for all artists who are interested in participating at the Fall Arts Walk!

Local artists who wish to show their art at this annual event in Downtown Thibodaux may register now for $30 until September 15, 2023. Click here to begin your registration.

The Fall Arts Walk on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux. “Our Fall Arts Walk is designed to showcase art from a variety of local artists,” explained Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. Danielle Stein. “We set the artists up outside our downtown businesses to help encourage foot traffic around the area. It helps promote the artists as well as the local businesses. It is a great night for people to come shop and enjoy!” There will also be live music, dining opportunities, and extended business hours for everyone to enjoy at this family-friendly event.

For more information about this event or artist registration, please contact Danielle Stein via Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook.