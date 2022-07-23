Ashley Furniture celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting and $10K donation to BCF

As the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida approaches, many businesses across the Bayou Region are still recovering and rebuilding after receiving severe damages. After months of repairs, Houma’s Ashley Furniture Store is excited to announce it will open its doors for business, as well help locals to furnish their homes post storm.

The store will celebrate its reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 23, at 9:45 a.m. Following the ceremony, the Ashley team will present the Bayou Community Foundation with a $10,000 donation to help families who were affected by the storm to purchase furniture for their newly repaired or newly built homes.

“The foundation will allocate funds from the Ashley donation in varying amounts to identified families in need as they return to their homes in Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle,” reads a statement from Assistant Sales Manager Gina Runnels.

Ashley Furniture Store is located at 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Houma.