Athena Award Reception moved to June 15

The date of the upcoming Athena Award Reception has been changed to June 15, 2023.

The event, hosted by the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region and presented by Barker Buick GMC, will celebrate nominees who have excelled in their fields and supported the growth of women in their respective careers.

It will be held at 6 p.m. June 15, 2023, at Ellendale Country Club, where 2009 Athena Award recipient Arlanda Williams will be featured as speaker. Williams is Delgado Community College’s vice chancellor for workforce development and technical education/advancement, and proprietor of AJ Williams Consulting.

Corporate sponsorships are available as well as individual tickets. The latter is $50 for WBA members, $70 for nonmembers. Sponsorship for $550 includes eight event reservations, corporate membership, and logo included in the program, on social media and signage. The $350 sponsorship includes 6 event registrations, corporate membership and recognition. Contact the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce for more information or to register at 985-876-5600 or info@houmachamber.com.