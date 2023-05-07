Attention booklovers: Inventory Reduction Sale hosted by Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library

The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are hosting an Inventory Reduction Sale on May 12 to 14 at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive. The sale will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Books will be priced at $5 a bag, provided by the Friends.

Shop their inventory of thousands of gently-used adult and children’s books across subject matters and genres–history, romance, cooking, science, health, self-help, business, sports, science fiction, fantasy, religion and more.



Proceeds benefit the programming of the Terrebonne Parish Library System, including the Summer Reading Program activities, performers and bike giveaway.