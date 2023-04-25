Auditions are open for “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville” at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne

Calling all local actors and actresses! Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has opened auditions for their summer musical, “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville.”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is looking for several specific lead performers as well as performers to fill multiple chorus parts. Check out the qualifications below:

Two male actors in their mid 20’s-early 30’s

Two female actresses in their mid 20’s-early 30’s

One female actress in her late 30’s

One male actor in his late 50’s

IMPORTANT DATES:

Vocal auditions: Sunday, April 30, 2023 and Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Dance auditions: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Show dates: July 14 – July 30, 2023

All auditions will be held at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne. For vocal auditions, performers are requested to prepare a Jimmy Buffet song or another piece in the style of Jimmy Buffet. All vocal auditions are a cappella. Come sing, dance, act, and land a spot in this community production! For more information, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne Facebook or call (985) 876-7278.