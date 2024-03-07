Auditions are open for Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition”

It’s audition month– The Thibodaux Playhouse is excited to announce registration for auditions is now open for their upcoming production, The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition!

Plunge into this stunning, all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show coming June of 2024. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, an unexpected hero rises up– showing that the power of optimism really can save the world!

Auditions are open to community thespians ages 7-17. Those interested can register to audition here. Audition Material will be sent out via email March 9, 2024. See more information below:

Directors: Rikki Broussard and Erica Annis

Rikki Broussard and Erica Annis Musical Director: Kyle Davis

Kyle Davis Choreographer: Rikki Broussard

Rikki Broussard Producer: Mason Clark

Mason Clark Registration Fee: $50

$50 Camp Tuition: $250

$250 Auditions: March 23, 2024 (Time TBA)

March 23, 2024 (Time TBA) Camp Dates: Monday-Friday; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m; May 28 – June 18, 2024

Monday-Friday; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m; May 28 – June 18, 2024 Performance Dates: June 19-23, 2024

June 19-23, 2024 Performance Venue: Thibodaux Playhouse MainStage (314 St. Mary St, Thibodaux, LA)

Thibodaux Playhouse MainStage (314 St. Mary St, Thibodaux, LA) Tickets: $15 (all ages) TICKETS GO ON SALE APRIL 15, 2024

Additional information can be found on the Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. Facebook or website.