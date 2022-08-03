August 15 Acadian Mass Celebrates French Heritage

Join the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 15 for an Acadian Mass, a Mass for the people of French heritage.

All are encouraged to attend the Monday, August 15 Mass that will celebrate the French Heritage that greatly influences the culture of our local diocese. The mass will be celebrated in the French language where Father Daniel Duplantis will preside and Father PJ Madden will deliver the Homily.

The Mass will be celebrated on the patron feast of the Acadian people, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Service will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Hilary Catholic Church located at 333 Twin Oaks Drive in Raceland.