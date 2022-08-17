August 29 Bayou Recovery Fund Impact Report Webinar will Showcase Phenomenal Resiliency

August 29 marks the first anniversary since Hurricane Ida made landfall and changed many lives. Bayou Community Foundations has been here for the community to pick up the pieces since day one and will be hosting a webinar, “Bayou Recovery Fund Impact Report” on Monday, August 29, to share the impact the Bayou Recovery Fund has had on recovery efforts.

The webinar will share some of the work of local non-profit partners and show the impact of gifts that has helped the people of Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle. The event will also discuss important matters of the work ahead for the housing recovery that is still ongoing.

The Bayou Recovery Fund stays in our communities and is always accepting contributions to further aid those still recovering from Ida. The tax-deductible donation funds emergency grants from Bayou Community Foundation to local nonprofits that provide critical relief, recovery, and rebuilding services. Recently, the foundation along with community partners celebrated the eighth completion of the housing project that rebuilt homes for bayou families who lost everything in the storm. Since September, BCF has funded over $5 million in relief and recovery programs through nonprofit grants from the Bayou Recovery Fund. Over $2.2 million has supported the housing efforts, including an $850,000 grant to Mennonite Disaster Service for a major home building and repair program. They will continue building in the Fall. The Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust has committed a gift of $500,000 to support the continuation of this Mennonite Disaster Service project this fall, with a challenge that Bayou Community Foundation raise an additional $500,000, providing at least $1 million for home construction and repairs for needy families in the Dulac area.

You can read the Bayou Recovery Fund report to donors (Jan. 28, 2022) here.

Registration for the webinar is required. Once registered, you will receive a link to the webinar and a link to the recording any time after the live presentation. Click here to register.