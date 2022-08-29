August 30 “Music on the Bayou” features Jane and John Vidrine

Come check out Jane and John Vidrine at “Music on the Bayou” Tuesday, August 30!

Music on the Bayou is a summer music series that happens every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center located at 314 St. Mary St. in Thibodaux. The series brings the Cajun experience right to your doorstep so bring your lawn chairs and immerse yourself in Southern Louisiana’s best music along the bayou!

Also, on the first Tuesday of every month, you can join the “Cercle Francophone” from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the center. It brings the opportunity for you to experience the Cajun French Language. You heard that right, it’s not only for your maw maw and paw paw, you can learn the language too! Call (985) 448-1375 for more information and to book your spot.

Visit www.lacajunbayou.com to see what’s coming to the Louisiana Cajun Bayou!