Autism Society to host Art Camp

Autism Society Bayou will host its third annual Art Camp on Saturday, July 23, at the Bayou L’Ourse Ball Park, in Morgan City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Autism Society Bayou welcomes all individuals who are autistic and their families to come out and enjoy a day of family friendly-fun, music, and activities.

Founded in 2001, the Autism Society Bayou is dedicated to serving families and individuals affected by autism in Lafourche, St. Mary, Assumption, and Terrebonne Parishes. The organization’s mission is to promote and advocate for the general welfare of those with autism, to support the families of individuals with autism spectrum disorders and to raise awareness of all aspects of autism which affects families.

Registration for the event is requested, but not required. Parents can register for the event online here.