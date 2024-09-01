Autumn nights are heating up at Thibodaux Regional’s Beach Volleyball Nights

Autumn nights are heating up at Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex’s Hot Shots Beach Doubles Volleyball Nights!

The Beach Doubles Volleyball Nights will take place every Thursday from September 12-November 7, 2024 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. The divisions for competition include Women’s, Men’s, Co-Ed, and Youth.

The state-of-the-art Sports Complex is situated on approximately twelve acres behind the Wellness Center, featuring multiple sports and wellness venues that complement services offered at the adjacent Wellness Center. Constructed using Olympic-quality sand, the twelve courts meet the requirements to host NCAA National Championship-level play and can be used for league, tournament and pick-up games.

Players can register onsite with their partner on the night of each event. Registration fee is $5 per player. Teams must register by 6:00 PM, for competition to begin by 6:30 PM.

For more information about Hot Shots Beach Doubles, please visit Thibodaux Regional Health System’s Facebook page.