The Bayou Industrial Group December Luncheon will feature a presentation on John Deere’s $29 million expansion of their Thibodaux factory. B.I.G. past president, and current John Deere Factory Manager Mike Duplantis will deliver the presentation on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Deere & Company, the global corporation that manufactures the iconic John Deere brand of agricultural, construction and forestry equipment, announced the investment to expand operations at its Thibodaux facility in October. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $47,472, and will retain 311 existing jobs in Louisiana, including 284 jobs at the Lafourche Parish facility. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.

To attend the B.I.G. luncheon to learn more about the project, register here by December 5 at 10 a.m. The event will take place on the fifth floor of the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center, doors open at 11:30 and the program begins at noon. B.I.G. members can attend at no cost, admission for non-members is $25.