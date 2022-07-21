Back to school selfies with Rouses Markets

Rouses Markets invites you to kick off the school year with back to school selfies! Stop by one of the Houma, Thibodaux, Morgan City, or Lockport locations on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to snap a photo of your scholar, and receive a free cookie from the bakery.

The backdrop can be found near the school bus balloon by the floral department. Parents can also share their child’s photo on Instagram and Facebook and tag @RousesMarkets for a chance to win a $100 Rouses gift card. Parents are required to take their own photos. Cookies are limited to one per child.

Thibodaux locations:

Rouses Market- 204 N. Canal Blvd.

Rouses Market- 1653 St. Mary St.

Rouses Market- 1030 South Acadia Rd.

Houma locations:

Rouses Market- 9465 East Park Ave.

Rouses Market- 5818 West Main St.

Rouses Market- 1410 St. Charles St.

Lockport location:

1428 Crescent Avenue

Morgan City location:

6403 Hwy 182 E

For more information, visit Rouses Market on Facebook.