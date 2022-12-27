Bake the Best King Cake? Prove so at the Bayou King Cake Festival!

If you’re from South Louisiana, as soon as Christmas passes, you’re most likely gearing up for Mardi Gras. That includes all home bakers and professional bakers that want to be put to the test for King Cakes!

The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) will hold the Bayou King Cake Festival on Saturday, February 4, 2023, where festival-goers will have the opportunity to sample a variety of locally baked King Cakes. The tasters will also be able to vote on the best King Cake on the Bayou! Think you have a chance of winning the title? Bakeries and home bakers are invited to showcase their sweet (or savory) King Cakes!

A King Cake entry is just $25 and gives you the chance to win the Best of the Bayou King Cake Fest! To register, visit the festival’s event page to purchase a ‘King Cake Vendor Entry.’ A fee will apply when purchasing online, and if entrants need to pay with a check, please make it payable to Lafourche Education Foundation. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 529 Thibodaux, LA 70302.

The festival takes place in Downtown Thibodaux at 1:30 p.m. The festival kicks off with the Children’s Wagon Parade. Want to participate in the parade? There is an entry fee of $20 for a children’s wagon float in the Krewe of King Cake Parade. An adult must be present to chaperone and the parade is on foot. The entry also includes two free children’s tickets to the festival! The festival begins immediately after the parade where Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous will provide live entertainment!

General Admission for the festival is $10 for ages 12 years and older or $5 for ages three through eleven. Those under three years old are free to enter the festival. General admission tickets include five tastings and one voting doubloon. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase more tastings at the event for $1 each and there are food/beverage ticket packs available as well.

LEF has aimed to support, improve, and advance public education in Lafourche Parish since 1997. All proceeds from this event will allow the foundation to grow its recently reinstated New Teacher Grant Program and revitalize its competitive teacher grant and school-wide grant programs.

There are also sponsorship opportunities! To register for the contest, or parade, or to purchase tickets and sponsorships, click here. For more information, email info@lafourcheeducation.com.