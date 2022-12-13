Bayou Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s to host a Holiday Walk Celebration Event

On Thursday, December 15, the Bayou Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s is hosting a Holiday Walk Celebration Event for all registered participants, teams, and sponsors who participated in the 2022 Walk, at Mudbug Brewery in Thibodaux. Individuals interested in learning more about the cause, volunteering on the Walk Planning Committee or registering for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event are welcome as well. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season with great food, door prizes, and holiday crafts. There will also be an ugly Christmas sweater/t-shirt contest, so come in your most festive attire! The first celebratory drink will be provided to toast the success of this year’s Walk.

“The Post Walk Holiday Celebration is an opportunity to not only celebrate the hard work and fundraising that went into this year’s walk but it’s an opportunity to come together, during the Holidays so people know that others are going through the same thing and that we are a support system for them. And, that’s what this day is to celebrate, to be together, to push forward, and to recognize those who are living with or supporting those who are,” said Eileen Moynihan, Walk Manager for The Bayou Area Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

“There are over 92,000 people over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s in Louisiana,” Moynihan added. This year’s Bayou Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised over $20,000 to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Caillouet Family Foundation was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $3,000. Team Captain, Dr. Lasseigne was the top fundraiser, bringing in $2,000. Dr. Lasseigne worked as a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician for over 43 years. After his Alzheimer’s Diagnosis last year, he has become an advocate for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia and is currently working on a book that will share his journey with the disease.

The Bayou Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2022 event was held at Lafreniere park on Saturday, October 12 with over 19 teams registered and over 160 individuals participating. To date, 67 percent of the event’s $30,000 fundraising goal has been achieved. Donate online by visiting https://act.alz.org/Bayou. Donations are accepted through the end of December.

Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Louisiana alone, there are more than 92,000 people living with the disease and over 203,000 caregivers.

Mudbug Brewery is located at 1878 LA-3185, in Thibodaux.