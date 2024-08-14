Bayou Arts Fest announces 2024 live music lineup

The Bayou Regional Arts Fest is excited to announce the musical lineup for their upcoming 2024 event!

The Bayou Arts Fest, hosted by Explore Houma, is known for promoting local artists while simultaneously embracing our area’s unique artistic diversity and culture. Last year’s festival attracted roughly 15,000 people, and that number is expected to grow this year.

This year’s Bayou Regional Arts Council will be particularly unique, featuring the new ‘Culture Collective’ presented by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Foundation Legacy Grant. “From Cajun and Creole to Vietnamese and Native American, experience a kaleidoscope of traditions, flavors, and rhythms as we showcase the rich tapestry of cultures that call our area home,” reads a statement from the Bayou Regional Arts Council.

Local talent including dancers, painters, sculptors, and live musicians will come together for this presentation of bayou arts. The official musical lineup for the event is as follows:

Tab Benoit

Anders Osborne

Don Rich

Randy Jackson

Chubby Carrier

Nonc Nu & da Wild Matous

Tyron Benoit

Josh Garrett

Cantina Flies

Bang Bang

Steve Junot and Friends

Singer Songwriter Sessions

Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble

The Pine Leaf Boys

The Bayou Regional Arts Fest will take place in Downtown Houma on Friday, October 11, 2024 from 7:00-10:00 PM and Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 10:00 AM-11:00 PM.

If you are interested in showcasing your talent, please contact Genie Ardoin at director@bayouarts.org or Jason Serrano at jasongserrano@aol.com. Vendor applications are now being accepted, but space is limited. Applications can be accessed here.

For more information, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council on Facebook or their website.