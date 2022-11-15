The inaugural Bayou Arts Fest will spread joy through art on Saturday, November 19 in Downtown Houma!

Hosted by the Bayou Region Arts Council, the day of fun includes art vendors, art displays, a Cultural Cook-off, Art After Dark, an interactive concert, two music stages, and so many more unique events. The festival kicks off at 10am and runs until 10pm.

The Bayou Region Arts Council is a nonprofit agency that serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. James, St. John and St. Charles Parishes. Their mission is to improve the accessibility and quality of the arts in the six-parish region by creating opportunities to participate in the arts that are readily available to all individuals. In order for the Arts Council to be successful, money must be raised, and what better way than with a festival to highlight the talent in our region!

“We have so many ideas that we want to accomplish!” shared Genie Ardoin, executive director of the Bayou Region Arts Council. “We would like to paint more murals and crosswalks, like the ones you have seen going up in downtown [Houma]. We have an idea for an art gallery in Bayou Terrebonne. We need funding for things like that, so I know we have to go bigger. It’s going to be successful and hopefully we can raise the funds to start some of these projects.”

The festival will also include Art After Dark, which the Arts Council has taken over from the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. The traditional “stroll” will take place on Belanger Street, near the Guild, 630 Belanger Street. A reception will be held in their building and a Jazz Tent will be set up near-by.

Two music stages will be set up at the festival, including the Art After Dark Jazz Tent. The Jazz Tent will be behind Whitney Bank, and feature jazz music and ensembles throughout the day. The Singer-Songwriter Sessions will be performing on the Main Stage on the Courthouse Steps. Local musician Barry Chauvin will host performances from 10am until 6pm.(Check out the full line-ups below!) At 7pm, Frankie Avet & Emma Lodrigue will open up for the Bayou Arts Hometown Allstar Band, featuring Billy & Joe Stark, and friends.

The Cultural Cook-off is a new idea for the area! The Fest has invited individuals and groups to cook to represent their culture.The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board donated shrimp for contestants to use as well. From your grandma’s secret family recipe for the best pecan pie to your famous pad thai all your friends brag about, many local cultures will be represented, creating delicious dishes. There will be one award, People’s Choice for the Best Dish!

Art demonstrations will also be held throughout the day, including glass blowing, basket weaving, corn husk dolls, carving, and more. These booths will mostly be set up on Church Street.

There will be plenty of activities for children as well! Children will be invited to help complete a public, paint-by-number mural, as well as face painting, rock painting, spin art and more. Families will also have the opportunity to take pictures in front of some creative backdrops as well.

Over 40 craft vendors will showcase their goods and art from 10am – 7pm on Goode Street. You will be able to shop locally made goodies just in time for the holidays.

“I want people to come away from the festival understanding that we need to support the arts in our area. I want the Arts Council to have a presence and people to know that it’s there to support the artists – that’s our sole purpose,” shared Ardoin. “Art just brings so much life to people. So many of our artists are suffering after Ida. We need to help support them. We need to beautify downtown. We need to beautify our parish, and we need to support the artists in doing so.”

ART AFTER DARK JAZZ TENT:

(behind Whitney Bank)

10-11:30am – Student Performances

12:30-2pm – Terrebonne Community Stage Band

3-4:15pm – Jazz Music with Mike Loupe, Steve Theriot & Chris Eaton

5-6pm – SOLA Center for the Arts

6-7pm – Bryan Avet

SINGER SONGWRITER SESSIONS:

(Courthouse Stage)

10-11am – Barry Chauvin & Tommy Ike Harvey

11:10am -12:10pm – Steve Judice & Barry Hebert

12:20-1:20pm – Double Dee & John West

1:30-2:30pm – Shaw Furlow & Gabriel Bass

2:40-3:40pm – Rick Adams & RT Hall

3:50-4:50pm – Shane Theriot & Bill Romano

5-6pm – Nancy Bryant Roppolo & Susan Aysen

MAIN EVENT:

7pm – Frankie Avet & Emma Lodrigue

7:30-10pm – Bayou Arts Hometown Allstar Band, featuring Billy & Joe Stark

INTERACTIVE CONCERT

Crush Diamond, featuring artworks by Tony Bergeron

Exhibit: noon – 5:45om

Music at 6pm

Terrebonne Folklife Center, 317 Goode St.