Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group to host nonprofit dance this Friday

The Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group is hosting a Youth Dance for students ages 5th-8th grade at the Bayou Blue Senior Citizen Center on Friday, January 20 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

“The goal of Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group is to bring our community together, one step at a time,” said nonprofit organizer Quentin Champagne. “Events like these allow families to meet, mingle, and have a good time. It really helps to grow our community.”

All proceeds from the Youth Dance will be donated directly to the Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group to help fund more community events. “Any money you spend here is being put straight back into your community,” said Champagne. “We want to give kids and families opportunities to get out and have fun that we may not have necessarily had access to in the past.”

The Youth Dance this Friday will have fun games, concessions for sale, and music for all to enjoy. The entrance fee is $5.00 at the door, and all students must present their school I.D. to enter. For more information, call (985) 209-2646.