The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District announced it will host a First on the Scene Training program. “This program is designed to teach basic life saving maneuvers that the average person can use to save a life. When necessary, stopping bleeding, giving CPR and chest compressions, are some of the most beneficial things you can do to increase someone’s chance of survival before EMS arrives,” Bayou Cane Fire Protection District EMS Chief Toby Henry explained.

“Participants will learn very basic, yet very important technniques that could save a friend, a total stranger, or a family memeber. The more people that are trained in these basic life saving techniques, the better off our community is,” Henry added. Hands-on skill stations, as well as presentations will equip participants with the necessary knowledge in an emergency situation until EMS arrives. FOTS will take place on December 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The FOTS course will cover: