November 11, 2022

The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District announced it will host a First on the Scene Training program. “This program is designed to teach basic life saving maneuvers  that the average person can use to save a life. When necessary, stopping bleeding, giving CPR and chest compressions, are some of the most beneficial things you can do to increase someone’s chance of survival before EMS arrives,” Bayou Cane Fire Protection District EMS Chief Toby Henry explained.

“Participants will learn very basic, yet very important technniques that could save a friend, a total stranger, or a family memeber. The more people that are trained in these basic life saving techniques, the better off our community is,” Henry added. Hands-on skill stations, as well as presentations will equip participants with the necessary knowledge in an emergency situation until EMS arrives.  FOTS will take place on December 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The FOTS course will cover:
  • Activating the 911 system
  • Hands-only CPR and AED
  • Administering naloxone (Narcan)
  • Administering epinephrine (EpiPen)
  • Responding to life-threatening bleeding
  • Penetrating chest trauma
  • Moving patients to safety
  • Positioning injured patients
Registration for the program is required and space is limited. To reserve your spot contact EMS Chief Toby Henry at thenry@bcfire.org or by calling 985-580-7230. The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District  is located at 6166 W. Main St. in Houma.

 

Bonnie Rushing

