Bayou CCA Chapter to host Annual Banquet

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana Bayou Chapter is pleased to announce it will host its Annual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Guests will enjoy a night of live entertainment, refreshments, a silent and live auction, and raffle items. Each ticket includes a one-year CCA membership. Tickets to the event are $75 per person.

Founded in 1983, CCA Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. CCA’s objective is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of these coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public.

The 2022 membership banquet is sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors, Hancock Whitney Bank, Relief Windows, BXS Insurance, and Southern Quality Ford Dealers. Tickets to the banquet can be purchased online. For more information on tables and tickets to the event, contact Brandon Andrews at (225) 952-9200.