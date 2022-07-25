Bayou Community Foundation to Host 2022 Nonprofit Conference

The Bayou Community Foundation will host its annual one-day learning and networking conference on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College. The foundation invites all non-profit organizations, board members, and volunteers to enjoy a day of networking and reconnecting with entrepreneurs and organizations from across the Bayou Region.

Bayou Community Foundation said it is thrilled to host its first conference following Hurricane Ida and provide organizations with the tools needed to rebuild and recover. “As our community and our nonprofits recover from the one-two punch of Hurricane Ida and the pandemic, we need to give ourselves and our organization’s time to ‘Reboot!’ Join Bayou Community Foundation and nonprofit representatives from throughout our Bayou Region as we RECONNECT with each other and learn how to REJUVENATE our nonprofit programs, fund development and management during this day-long conference JUST FOR US!,” reads a statement from the Bayou Community Foundation.

The conference will provide organizations with important business recovery tips following a historic natural disaster, including rebuilding and strengthening your organization, building and growing your relationship with donors, cultivating board members and volunteers for fundraising, and developing programs for your nonprofit.

Early bird admission is $65 and will begin on Monday, Aug. 16. Tickets purchased after Aug. 1, will be $75. The deadline to register for the conference is Tuesday. Aug. 16.

For more information, contact BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand at (985) 790-1150, or email ArmandJ@BayouCF.org.