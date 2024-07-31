Bayou Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Conference Scheduled for August 8 at Fletcher

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) invites local nonprofit directors, staff, and volunteers to attend the 2024 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on Thursday, August 8 at Fletcher Technical Community College.

The 6th annual day-long learning and networking event features “Power Tools for Nonprofits,” with sessions from an array of professional speakers on harnessing the power of AI to maximize nonprofit operations, creating fund development plans, developing strategic plans, creating financial reports, and effectively communicating the impact of your organization. The conference concludes with a keynote presentation from Tanya Scott Harris on “Building Inclusive Communities.”

The Conference opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 2:30 p.m. Conference registration includes keynote and breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch and networking. The Terrebonne Parish Library System is also offering free headshots to registered attendees during the event. Visit www.BayouConference.org for more information and to register online with a credit card or by mail with a check.

Registration is $85 per person and closes on Monday, August 5. Email Kati@BayouCF.org with any questions.