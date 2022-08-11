Bayou Country Children’s Museum announces its Grand Re-Opening Event

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum welcomes everyone to attend their free Grand Re-Opening Event on Saturday, October 1st.

The event will be held from 10am-2 pm, with a VIP hour from 9am-10am. It will be a carnival style theme, welcoming food and craft venders and will boast a newly renovated building with two new exhibits for children to explore. Since the landfall of Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum has remained closed due to damage sustained by the storm. The Board and Administration have worked diligently to recover the funds necessary to rebuild and open the museum doors. “We are thrilled to finally be able to open our doors to the community,” says Arianna Mace, Director. “We’re excited to hold this free event for kids and families in an effort to celebrate the recovery that has taken place since the storm.”

The Bayou Country Children’s museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture. Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year.

Additional information about the event and sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s website: www.bccm.info.