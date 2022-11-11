Do your little ones love all things construction trucks and heavy equipment? Well, grab your safety vests and hard hats because The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is hosting Geared Up, a touch truck experience, on Saturday, November 19!

Presented by Acadia Plantation, the event comes in partnership with Bayou STEM. The event allows interactive opportunities for everyone to be able to climb aboard a variety of vehicles including police cars, fire trucks, and John Deere’s equipment all while learning about careers in the first responder, agriculture, oil and gas, marine, and construction industries. There will also have kids’ activities to teach the mechanics of how things work!!

The event, which will take place at the museum located at 211 Rue Betancourt in Thibodaux, will have a sensory sensitivity hour from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. General admission is 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and pre-registration is available! The admission fee is $12.00 per adult and $12.00 per child over 1 year old. After November 18, there will be a $3.00 late fee. Are you a member of the museum? You get $2.00 off admission until November 18! Museum access is included with registration.

To pre-register, you can visit the museum’s website here. For more information, reach out to contactus@bccm.info.