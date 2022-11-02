The Bayou Country Children’s Museum in Thibodaux is still accepting registrations for the Thanksgiving Break Camp from November 21 through November 23!

The camp is for ages four through seven. Camp hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with drop-off no earlier than 9:50 a.m. All campers must pack a lunch, and please refrain from sending anything with nuts. There will be before and after care available from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. and snacks are provided.

Please pack a water bottle or container with lids for the campers and wear clothes that can get messy along with shoes that are appropriate for indoor and outdoor activities. There will be Class A and Class B, and registration fees are $30 per class/day. The last day to register is Friday, November 18. Click here to register. For more information, reach out to Erica Miller at emiller@bccm.info.