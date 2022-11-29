Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive Distribution Event will be held on Dec. 10

Mark your calendars! The Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive Distribution Event will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., or until toys run out, at the Explore Houma Visitors Center located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray, Louisiana.

Explore Houma has been collecting toys to bring a little Christmas magic to families in our community this holiday season. The distribution event is free to all parents and/or guardians in Terrebonne Parish and will not require registration. It will be on a first come, first served basis, with one toy distributed per child and a maximum of three.

The team at Explore Houma kindly ask that you do not bring children to the distribution event, as this is geared for parents to come select a toy for their child. There will be no Santa activities or other photo opportunities. Looking for fun things to do with the kids after you stop by the Toy Drive event? Visit our Events Page for a full list of things to do in Terrebonne Parish!

What to expect when you stop by the Toy Drive distribution event?

Five people will be let in at a time to avoid overcrowding

Parents will receive tickets at the front desk (1 ticket per child, maximum of three tickets)

Parents can “shop” for a toy then head to the checkout table – *Please note that there will be no wrapping station

You’re all set!

Want to donate? There’s still time! Explore Houma is accepting toy and monetary donations until Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Visitors Center.