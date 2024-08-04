Bayou Culture Collaborative Announces August Working Groups

The Bayou Culture Collaborative has recently shared the schedule of its August Working Groups.

The groups are focused on incorporating the human dimension and culture into Louisiana’s plans to address statewide environmental changes. These working groups help identify the necessary measures to integrate cultural aspects into the state’s environmental strategies. The ultimate goal is to recommend policy changes to state agencies and create networking opportunities within the community.

The initiative has received support from various entities, including funding from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program. This support underscores the significance of the collaborative’s efforts in bridging cultural elements with environmental policies.

Culture and Coastal Planning Working Group Monday, August 5th and August 19th at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom | Convener- Amy Lesen The group is currently focusing on sharing updates and building connections around collective research and advocacy efforts, as well as hosting guest speakers and developing position statements around pertinent coastal topics. To connect with this group, click this Signup Form (constantcontactpages.com). Artists, Tradition Bearers, and Coastal Issues Working Group Wednesday, August 21st at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom | Conveners- Lauren Hemard and Mark DeWitt How can artists and educators support today’s youth and families in preserving their community’s culture in the face of environmental change, cultural displacement, and even relocation? Attendees will be invited to exchange ideas, experiences, and resources. Paddy Bowman will be discussing folklore in education. To connect with this group, email BCCartistgroup@gmail.com. Louisiana French Language Preservation Working Group Tuesday, August 13th at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom | Convener- Ivy Mathieu and Amy Shows The group is currently focusing on focusing on reiterating their 4 pillars of objectives and determining which to focus on. To connect with this group, email frenchworkinggroupbcc@gmail.com. Preparing Receiving Communities Working Group Tuesday, August 20th at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom | Conveners- Haley Blakeman and Traci Birch The group is currently focused on issues surrounding the current and future migration of people away from the coast. They are working to develop workshops on Receiving Communities for local planners. To connect with this group, click this Signup Form (constantcontactpages.com). Protecting Collections Working Group Thursday, August 15th at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom | Convener- Pudd Sharp The group is currently focused on reaching out to interested groups, small museums, archivists, and anyone interested in the topic. To connect with this group, click this Signup Form (constantcontactpages.com).

Click here to sign up to receive announcements about registering for the Bayou Culture Gatherings, or email bayouculturecollaborative@gmail.com for more information.