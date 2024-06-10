Bayou Culture Collaborative announces their June speaker, Jessica Dandridge

LDWF Reminds Anglers That a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is Available Online OnlyJune 10, 2024
The Bayou Culture Collaborative invites the public to join in their our June gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture.
Speaker Jessica Dandridge, The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, will present on the topic “Community led adaptation and mitigation as the core to water justice and climate resiliency strategies.” The meeting will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Central, via Zoom, where access is free. You can register here for the meeting: https://nicholls-edu.zoom.us/…/tZUoc…
Jessica Dandridge, executive director of The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, has dedicated her life to community advocacy and campaign development for organizations seeking to be socially, economically, and culturally inclusive. She will talk about community led adaptation and mitigation as the core to water justice and climate resiliency strategies during the June 2024 Bayou Culture Gathering.
Sign up to receive announcements about registering and other information at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/…/bayouculturegathe….
The Louisiana Folklore Society offers these gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State Univ. and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.
Recordings of previous Gatherings are posted here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6XX24FtEoSMZJgjUt8TYaA
For information about the Gatherings, contact BCC at bayouculturecollaborative@gmail.com.