Bayou Culture Gathering to highlight the effects of land loss on local culture

The Louisiana Folklore Society announced that Dr. Pam Jenkins, Research Professor of Sociology and founding faculty member of University of New Orleans’ Center for Hazard Assessment, Response and Technology (CHART) will speak at tomorrow’s virtual Bayou Culture Gathering. The gathering is focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Jenkins will present Living with a Sense of Place at Risk, and BCC will share a video montage of highlights of 2022. A poem by Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore spotlighting the the importance of protecting and preserving the imperiled cultures of coastal Louisiana will accompany the montage.

The Zoom gathering is free, and open to the public. Join the Bayou Culture Gathering on December 16, 2022, from 12 -1:30 p.m. Registration can be completed here. If you’d like to view previous Bayou Culture Gatherings visit the Louisiana Folklore Society YouTube channel.

In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. The Louisiana Folklore Society was founded in 1956 to encourage the study, documentation, and accurate representation of the traditional cultures of Louisiana.