Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair kicks off today

Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus is gearing up to host their annual Cajun Fair for the first time in over two years. The weekend long fair will kick off at 4:30 today, October 7, 2022, and will feature live entertainment, amusement, delicious Cajun food, and a live auction. Cajun Fair Co-Chair Shawny Burgard discussed the history and significance of the annual fair in Durlage, and its journey to reopening. “We always said we were going to come back bigger and better, and the rides are just amazing. We were actually ready to have the fair last year but then Ida hit and our building was pretty close to being decimated. But, we all got together and we’ve been working really hard to get everything together,” said Burgard.

The Bayou Dularge Cajun Fair has been in the community for over 40 years, featuring generational rides including a wooden horse ride made by community members. Burgard said the fair will make a comeback with over 16 new amusement rides, assuring guests their safety is the biggest priority. “The new rides company is very clean and safe, we pride ourselves with safety, and we know that’s a big concern these days. We just want to assure them that we’re ready and prepared,” Burgard stated. Wristbands can be purchased for $60 which will cover ride admission for the weekend, or $25 session bracelets will be offered.

In addition to music and family fun, the fair will feature carnival vendors, and homemade cajun dishes by the Knights of Columbus. The menu includes Louisiana favorites such as fried oysters, fried catfish, fried shrimp, po-boys, smoked ribs, smoked brisket, homemade chicken on a stick, fair burgers, french fries, and much more. Live performances by DJ Rhett, Chase Tyler Band, RouGaRou Too, Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky, the Caniacs and more, will play thought out the weekend.

The fair will wrap up on Sunday with a mass at 10 a.m. followed by the highly anticipated Gumbo Lunch, and a live auction by Dan Davis. All proceeds from the fair will benefit Knights of Columbus in their efforts to provide continuous support to churches, schools, and recreation centers in Dularge.

“I’m looking forward to seeing smiles on the kids’ faces again after they’ve been through so much over the last three years,” said Burgard. “I also have a two year old grandson named Storm, he was born during the pandemic, and he’s never experienced the fair. That is part of why my husband and I decided to take over, because we want it to still be great and wonderful for our grandkids. He’s two years old now and I’m so excited to see a big smile on his face. He may have missed two fairs but this one will be better than ever,” Burgard added.

“If you’ve never been to the Dularge fair you don’t know what you’re missing. Give it a shot and you’ll be a lifer just like us. Once you’re there you’ll want to come back every day so don’t wait until Sunday because you’ll have to wait for another year,” said Burgard.

The Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 1331 Dr. Beatrous Road in Dularge. For more information and specific schedules, visit the event online.