Bayou Industrial Group presents Seafood Social for Scholarships

Bayou Industrial Group announced its Seafood Social for Scholarships presented by REV/REV Business will take place on Thursday, September 29 from 5:00 p.m. -7:30 pm at the Nicholls State University John L. Guidry Stadium. All proceeds fund B.I.G. scholarships for local students at Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College.

Sponsorships and individual tickets include an impressive, all you can eat, assortment of various Louisiana seafood, plus beer, soft drinks and water, live music, and a live auction. Tickets are $50 per person through September 22, after that including ticket sales at the gate, the cost is $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased online. To discuss sponsorship opportunities for the event, contact info@bayouindustrialgroup.com or call Stacey Nichols 504-232-0150.