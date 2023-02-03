Bayou King Cake Festival announces nearly 30 vendors to compete for the title of Best of the Bayou King Cake!

Lafourche Education Foundation is gearing up for the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake!

The foundation announced the list of nearly 30 king cake vendors that will compete for the title of the Best of the Bayou King Cake, and the king cake coloring contest winners! “We are ecstatic about the community support for this event! The weather will be beautiful, the music will be exciting and the cakes from the 30 vendors will be delicious. We can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow,” said Deanna Lafont, Executive Director of the Lafourche Education Foundation.

The complete list of vendors include:

The Willow Cafe

Cupcake Envie

Cinclare

Sweet Honey

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Poupart’s Bakery

Sugar Love

lan Wallis

Chez Cake Bakery

Bridge to Indopendence

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute

Sweot Flufffy Clouds

Dat’sa My Cookies

Career Magnet Center

Chic Cakes by Chlaki

Leah Moorman

Chaz’s Comfy Cuisine

KnockOut Cakes & Designs

Kyky’s Kookie Cake Factory

Queen Cakes

Rouses

Cajun Pecan House

Spahr’s

Bourgeois Meat Market

Cajun Boy Catering

Ambrosia Bakery Baton Rouge

Ginger’s Bakery

The Mama’s Krewe

The king cake coloring contest winners include:

Luke Bourgeois- Lockport Lower Elementary

Ava Kruse- Chackbay Elementary

Alyssa Adams- South Lafourche High School

MacKenzie Billiot- Golden Meadow Middle School

The festival will take place in Downtown Thibodaux at 1:30 p.m. The festival kicks off with the Children’s Wagon Parade, immediately followed by the festival where Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous will provide live entertainment! Tickets to the Bayou King Cake Festival come with a wristband for entry, five tasting tickets, and one voting doubloon. Children’s admission comes with two tasting tickets and one voting doubloon. Extra tasting tickets can be purchased for $1 at the festival. Tickets will be pre-sold for $10 online until 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, February 3. Tickets are $15 at the gate.

LEF’s mission is to support, improve, and advance public education in Lafourche Parish. All proceeds from this event will allow the foundation to grow its recently reinstated New Teacher Grant Program and revitalize its competitive teacher grant and school-wide grant programs.