Bayou King Cake Festival announces nearly 30 vendors to compete for the title of Best of the Bayou King Cake!

Mobile museum to share African American history on wheels
February 3, 2023
Legislature passed plan for a $45 million fund to attract home insurers back to the state
February 3, 2023

Lafourche Education Foundation is gearing up for the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival!  Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake!


The foundation announced the list of nearly 30 king cake vendors that will compete for the title of the Best of the Bayou King Cake, and the king cake coloring contest winners! “We are ecstatic about the community support for this event! The weather will be beautiful, the music will be exciting and the cakes from the 30 vendors will be delicious. We can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow,” said Deanna Lafont, Executive Director of the Lafourche Education Foundation.

The complete list of vendors include:

  • The Willow Cafe
  • Cupcake Envie
  • Cinclare
  • Sweet Honey
  • Bertinot’s Best Bakery
  • Poupart’s Bakery
  • Sugar Love
  • lan Wallis
  • Chez Cake Bakery
  • Bridge to Indopendence
  • Chef John Folse Culinary Institute
  • Sweot Flufffy Clouds
  • Dat’sa My Cookies
  • Career Magnet Center
  • Chic Cakes by Chlaki
  • Leah Moorman
  • Chaz’s Comfy Cuisine
  • KnockOut Cakes & Designs
  • Kyky’s Kookie Cake Factory
  • Queen Cakes
  • Rouses
  • Cajun Pecan House
  • Spahr’s
  • Bourgeois Meat Market
  • Cajun Boy Catering
  • Ambrosia Bakery Baton Rouge
  • Ginger’s Bakery
  • The Mama’s Krewe

The king cake coloring contest winners include:


  • Luke Bourgeois- Lockport Lower Elementary
  • Ava Kruse- Chackbay Elementary
  • Alyssa Adams- South Lafourche High School
  • MacKenzie Billiot- Golden Meadow Middle School

The festival will take place in Downtown Thibodaux at 1:30 p.m. The festival kicks off with the Children’s Wagon Parade, immediately followed by the festival where Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous will provide live entertainment! Tickets to the Bayou King Cake Festival come with a wristband for entry, five tasting tickets, and one voting doubloon. Children’s admission comes with two tasting tickets and one voting doubloon. Extra tasting tickets can be purchased for $1 at the festival. Tickets will be pre-sold for $10 online until 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, February 3. Tickets are $15 at the gate.

LEF’s mission is to support, improve, and advance public education in Lafourche Parish. All proceeds from this event will allow the foundation to grow its recently reinstated New Teacher Grant Program and revitalize its competitive teacher grant and school-wide grant programs.

Bonnie Rushing
Bonnie Rushing

Related posts

January 31, 2023

Check out what’s new at Market at the Marina, this Saturday!

Read more