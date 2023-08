Friends of Bayou Lafourche has announced the Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade and Poker Run has been postponed due to excessive heat in the upcoming days.

In a social media post, they shared, “We want everyone to be able to have an enjoyable time. Please be on the look out for a new date coming soon!”

Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade and Poker Run was originally scheduled for August 26, 2023.