Bayou Pearls to host “Pearls and Popcorn” Movie Night

Join the Bayou Pearls and Nicholls State University Office of Title IX and Civil Rights Compliance for “Pearls and Popcorn” Movie Night, featuring a screening of the Twenty Pearls Documentary on February 23, 2023.

The Pearls and Popcorn Movie Night will feature the documentary “Twenty Pearls,” which tells the story of the creation of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 1908. “This sorority, and our movie night about its creation, promotes diversity, inclusion, and acceptance on our campus,” said Dr. Steven Kenney. “We want to expose our students and the Houma-Thibodaux community at large to this history and the work the Bayou Pearls are doing.”

The Bayou Pearls is an organization that is currently working to establish a local graduate chapter of the historic Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in the Houma-Thibodaux area. “This is so important because Nicholls State University used to have an undergraduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, but it is no longer active,” said Nicholls Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Steven Kenney. “We cannot reactivate the undergraduate chapter for our students without first establishing a graduate chapter, and the Bayou Pearls are working to do that. Our movie night will bring more awareness to this mission.”

Pearls and Popcorn Movie Night will take place on Saturday, February 23 at the Nicholls Student Union’s LeBijou Theatre. The screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. and popcorn chats will begin at 6:00 p.m. For more information, please contact Dr. Steven Kenney at (985) 448-4001.





