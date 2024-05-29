“Bayou Ready, Storm Ready:” Terrebonne Parish to host Hurricane Preparedness Community Event

Following an announcement that the 2024 Hurricane Season is predicted to be one of the most active and potentially destructive on record, Terrebonne Parish residents are encouraged to attend the new Bayou Ready, Storm Ready Press Conference and Community Resource Event in Houma.

This event will highlight community resources that are available to residents as we prepare our region for an active hurricane season. This event is free and open to the public.

“It’s so important to understand where you live and what the risks area,” said Elder Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar with the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe. “And you also need the resources to confront those risks when they arise– and that is what we hope to give the community with this event. I’m so thankful to everyone for their support in helping to make this happen.”

The Community Resource Event will take place on June 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Community Outreach Program Office (5414 Shrimpers Row in Houma) and will feature refreshments and door prizes, alongside important information, demonstrations, and discussions. The following speakers will be featured:

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron

Elder Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar with the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe

Jennifer Armand with the Bayou Community Foundation

John Navy with the American Red Cross Community Adaptation Program

Dr. Kristina Peterson with Rebuilding the Boot

For further questions or information, please contact Chief Shirell at (985) 720-7128 or shirell@gcdbcc.org.