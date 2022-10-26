Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services to Host Caregiver Support Group Meeting Tonight

The Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services invites caregivers to attend its caregiver support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 26, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. The organization will discuss a plethora of informative topics with the month’s main topic being nutrition.

Janet Robichaux has been a member of the Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services since 2015, following the passing of her husband who suffered with the disease. Robichaux shared the benefits of the meetings for caregivers and their loved ones. “Every monthly meeting has a different topic that we discuss and give informational handouts, but the majority of the time is used for caregivers to ask questions about their particular needs at that time or just to have time to vent. It is very helpful for caregivers to know that someone cares, and someone who has already gone through the progression of the disease with their loved one can give them advice and a better insight of what is to possibly come,” said Robichaux. “I am part of this group because I want other caregivers to maybe have an easier time getting through this incurable disease.”

In tonight’s meeting, the organization will discuss nutrition and how the disease affects patients’ eating habits. “A loved one with Alzheimer’s in the latter stages can be tough to get them to eat, much less eat healthy. We give tips and advice on how to go about getting them to eat. They may not be on your regular meal schedule, so you should just adjust to when they are wanting to eat. Also, sometimes consistency plays a part in what they may want to eat. They may do better with softer food rather than harder to chew foods. Some may just like crunchy. It’s all a matter of trial and error. Lots of helpful hints that have worked for previous caregivers can sometimes be exactly what the new caregiver needs,” Robichaux added.

Robichaux explained how the type of plating caregivers choose to serve their loved ones meals can have an influence on their decision to eat. “Something so simple like serving food on plain tan or white plate could make a big difference in how an Alzheimer’s patient views their lunch. If the food is served on a floral pattern or bold pattern, they sometimes have trouble differentiating what is food and what is plate. The senses of sight, sound, taste, and feeling all change with Alzheimer’s. Advice from previous caregivers and professional social workers can be a big help in knowing what to ask on their next doctor’s visit. We’ll provide advice on bathing, giving medications, mood swings, memory loss, and many other aspects of caring for someone. Nothing is left off the table. All questions are answered and discussed. Some caregivers have even brought their loved one with them. The group is very good at helping the caregiver get good information while being conscious of the Alzheimer’s patient’s feelings and how the answers are given,” Robichaux shared.

Robichaux said she encourages caregivers and nursing students to attend the monthly meetings not only for support and empathy, but to receive useful information to take home. “We have several participants in our group that have also lost their loved ones to Alzheimer’s but continue to participate in the support group, knowing that their previous situation could possibly help the next person caring for a loved one,” Robichaux shared.

Prior to the pandemic, Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services had 5 support groups throughout the tri-parish area. The organization currently has three support groups and is eager to spread awareness to a wider audience. Meetings will be held at the following locations once a month:

The Claiborne at Thibodaux

A meeting is held at the Claiborne at Thibodaux on the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All meetings are held in the club house. The Claiborne at Thibodaux is located at 2495 Talbot Ave. For more information, contact Courtney Carrere at (504) 329-9646.

Maison Jardin Living Community

Meetings are held at Maison Jardin on the third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located 516 Roderick St. in Morgan CIty. Those interested in attending can contact Keith Weisheit at (985) 291-0884.

Terrebonne Parish Main Library

Caregivers in Terrebonne Parish can stop by the library on the fourth Wednesday of each month to attend the monthly support group meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests can contact Janet Robichaux for more information at (985) 856-3370.

For more information and to receive updates, visit the Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services on Facebook.