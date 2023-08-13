Bayou Region Expungement Clinic scheduled for August 23

The Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library will host a Bayou Region Expungement Clinic on August 23, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. The event is being organized to provide individuals with an opportunity to clear their criminal records and move towards a brighter future.

An expungement offers a person who qualifies a fresh start by legally clearing past convictions or arrest of criminal background. This event is open to anyone who might have a record that is hindering their access to education, employment, housing, or other opportunities. It’s a chance for a clean slate and a second chance at building a better life.

The expungement clinic is free to attend. An attorney will review your eligibility and help you fill out expungement paperwork. You will file and pay the court cost yourself. In order determine eligibility individuals must bring the following:

Background check

Bill of information

Sentencing minutes

Sign up begins at 9 a.m. and appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. The Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library is located at 4130 W. Park Avenue in Gray. For more information, please contact Sherry Wilmore at swilmore@goodwillno.org.