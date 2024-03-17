Bayou Region Incubator announces upcoming events and trainings for local businesses

Bayou Region Incubator in Thibodaux has announced upcoming events and trainings for local small businesses!

Nicholls State University, alongside its partner Chevron, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event at the brand-new The Bayou Region Incubator (BRI) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The BRI will provide and connect training, services, mentorships, networking and other support to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses, specifically focusing on those operating within the Bayou Region. Read more about BRI and their ribbon cutting ceremony here.

Join other business owners on March 19, 2024 for their first in-person Roundtable hosted and facilitated by the Bayou Region Incubator!

“This exciting event offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect, learn, talk, rant, rave and grow together,” reads a Facebook post from BRI. “Share your challenges, exchange ideas, and receive feedback in a supportive and collaborative environment that is facilitated through a constructive process.” Register here, as there are limited seats available.

Can’t make it on March 19? Here are some other upcoming offerings from Bayou Region Incubator:

To register for these events or for more information, please stay tuned to the Bayou Region Incubator’s Facebook or website.