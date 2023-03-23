Bayou Region Parenting Corner presents new parenting skills class

The Bayou Region Parenting Corner in partnership with Hope Extreme presents Bayou Region Parent Support: a new parenting skills training class for parents of young children. The class will take place on the fourth Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m., with the first class scheduled for April 22, 2023.

“We noticed that especially after COVID and Hurricane Ida, there was even more of a need among local families for parenting support,” said Director of Bayou Region Parenting Corner Dr. Nicole Kerley-McGuire. “This class will be open to all parents of young children from any type of family unit.” Dr. Kerley-McGuire also serves as a pediatrician at Teche Action Clinic in Houma and will be leading the parenting skills class.

The Bayou Region Parenting is committed to connecting “parents and guardians with available community resources to improve their family lives.” The Bayou Region Parent Support class will also provide breastfeeding support for mothers of young children and educational resources for local families to “help families reach their full potential.” The class is open to the community and will be entirely free of charge and will be held at 437 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. For further information, please call (985) 205-8779 or visit their Facebook.