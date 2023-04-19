Bayou Regional Arts Council presents annual Meet & Greet

Calling all artists and patrons of the arts! The Bayou Regional Arts Council is excited to present their annual Meet & Greet on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Waterlife Museum, 7910 Park Avenue in Houma.

The Bayou Regional Arts Council Meet & Greet will include “hors d’oeuvres and libations while socializing and networking with other locals artists and patrons.” As stated on the official Facebook, local artists will also be displaying their artwork throughout the museum, along with other artists performing live paintings and live music. If you are interested in displaying or performing, please contact director@bayouarts.org. Further, New Orleans based writer, sculptor, and technologist Sam Bowler will be giving a short presentation on Culturalyst– an online platform founded by Bowler, which was designed to make it easy to discover and directly support local artists and culture bearers. Bowler will be assisting artists in attendance in setting up their free webpage on the platform.

Interested participants do not have to be an artist to attend the free event. Come out and supporting local artists during a fun event– and as The Bayou Regional Arts Council says on their Facebook, “Art organizations cannot survive without public support.” For more information, please call (985) 209-4404 or visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council Facebook or website.