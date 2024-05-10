Bayou Regional Arts Council’s 3rd Annual Artist Meet and Greet to take place this May

Local artists are invited to come out for a creative extravaganza at the Bayou Regional Arts Council’s 3rd Annual Meet and Greet!

“Artists, this is your chance to shine as you display your masterpieces– and for the public, come out and meet the talented creators shaping your community’s cultural landscape,” reads a post from the Bayou Regional Arts Council. “Mix, mingle, and make connections with local artists and art enthusiasts at downtown Houma’s beautiful Rotary Centennial Plaza. Discover the vibrant tapestry of creativity thriving in our region, and learn firsthand about the Bayou Regional Arts Council and how supporting us empowers artists and enriches our community.”

“This is a really great way for local artists to come out and not only show off their art, but connect with patrons and the public,” explained Genie Ardoin with the Bayou Region Arts Council. “Our Meet and Greet is the perfect way to see how the Bayou Regional Arts Council can help support you and your art career within our area.”

The 3rd Annual Meet and Greet will take place on May 31, 2024, from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Rotary Centennial Plaza in Downtown Houma. This event is free and open to the public. If you are interested in showcasing your art, please contact Genie Ardoin at director@bayouarts.org. All artists are welcome, but must reserve a spot as space is limitedFor more information, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council Facebook.